    9th AS channels their airlift capabilities

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 9th Airlift Squadron conduct a regularly scheduled channel mission from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 25, 2025. Dover AFB frequently conducts channel missions where cargo is sent to support the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command theaters. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 19:53
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    Dover AFB
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    436th Airlift Wing
    9th Airlift Squadron
    Channel flight

