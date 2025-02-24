Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Army Medic Serves Around the World

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army retired medic turned nurse uses her talent and skills gained from her training to surgically care for people in need located in third world countries.

    Retired Army Sergeant First Class Debo Wakefield sat with Fort Bliss Public Affairs' Crista Mack, Feb 19, to discuss her love of helping others.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 17:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 953576
    VIRIN: 250219-A-PT036-3732
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110830357
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired Army Medic Serves Around the World, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

