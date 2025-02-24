Retired Army Medic Serves Around the World

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army retired medic turned nurse uses her talent and skills gained from her training to surgically care for people in need located in third world countries.



Retired Army Sergeant First Class Debo Wakefield sat with Fort Bliss Public Affairs' Crista Mack, Feb 19, to discuss her love of helping others.