81st TRG Annual Awards: honoring excellence in training (B-Roll)

U.S. Airmen and civilian leaders assigned to the 81st Training Group recognize outstanding performers at the 81st TRG Annual Awards Ceremony on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 24, 2025. Award winners at the group level will advance to compete at the wing level, showcasing excellence in training and leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida)