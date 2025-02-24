Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st TRG Annual Awards: honoring excellence in training (B-Roll)

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Airmen and civilian leaders assigned to the 81st Training Group recognize outstanding performers at the 81st TRG Annual Awards Ceremony on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 24, 2025. Award winners at the group level will advance to compete at the wing level, showcasing excellence in training and leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida)

