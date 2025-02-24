3d LCT | Infantry Battle Course at Pohakuloa

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct an Infantry Platoon Battle Course during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Feb. 7-11, 2025. As part of the exercise, 3d LCT conducted a live-fire company-level combined arms attack, enhancing the unit’s overall combat capabilities. The training exercise taking place at PTA mirrors a Service Level Training Exercise by setting conditions for 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions to go forward to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks and Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)
|02.07.2025
|02.25.2025 16:23
|B-Roll
|00:14:49
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING EXERCISE, HAWAII, US
