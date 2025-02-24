Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LCT | Infantry Battle Course at Pohakuloa

    POHAKULOA TRAINING EXERCISE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons and Cpl. Malia Sparks

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct an Infantry Platoon Battle Course during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Feb. 7-11, 2025. As part of the exercise, 3d LCT conducted a live-fire company-level combined arms attack, enhancing the unit’s overall combat capabilities. The training exercise taking place at PTA mirrors a Service Level Training Exercise by setting conditions for 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions to go forward to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks and Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING EXERCISE, HAWAII, US

    This work, 3d LCT | Infantry Battle Course at Pohakuloa, by Sgt Jacqueline Parsons and Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCT
    PTA
    3d MarDiv
    Fight Now
    ForceDesign
    3d MLR

