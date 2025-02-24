Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Initial Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Battalion, conduct Initial Drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 24, 2025. Initial Drill is the first marker of the recruits' discipline and unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 15:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953563
    VIRIN: 250224-M-UA605-1001
    Filename: DOD_110830124
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    drill
    drill master
    recruit
    rifle
    drill instructor
    2RTBN

