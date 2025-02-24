General James Rainey visits Fort Stewart

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953561" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Gen. James Rainey, commanding general of the United States Army Futures Command, visits Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 24, 2025. Rainey served as the commanding general of 3ID from June 2015 until May 2017, and is set to be inducted as a Distinguished Member of the Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)