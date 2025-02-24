Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General James Rainey visits Fort Stewart

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Gen. James Rainey, commanding general of the United States Army Futures Command, visits Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 24, 2025. Rainey served as the commanding general of 3ID from June 2015 until May 2017, and is set to be inducted as a Distinguished Member of the Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 15:28
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Rock of the Marne
    Army Futures Command

