Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wargaming Participation and Student Learning Preferences

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Asheli Horn 

    Air University Public Affairs

    This research talk will present key findings showing changes in student learning preferences and perceptions, providing support for increasing educational wargaming in PME institutions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953559
    VIRIN: 241002-O-HO013-7953
    Filename: DOD_110830084
    Length: 01:02:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wargaming Participation and Student Learning Preferences, by Asheli Horn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download