This research talk will present key findings showing changes in student learning preferences and perceptions, providing support for increasing educational wargaming in PME institutions.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 15:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953559
|VIRIN:
|241002-O-HO013-7953
|Filename:
|DOD_110830084
|Length:
|01:02:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wargaming Participation and Student Learning Preferences, by Asheli Horn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.