Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines with MWSS-272 load fuel onto a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHAMAS

    02.22.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 272 communicate with and load fuel onto a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74 near the U.S. Navy's Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center on Andros Island, Bahamas, Feb. 22, 2025. MWSS-272 deployed to the Bahamas to conduct aviation ground support rehearsals and refine distributed aviation operations for 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 15:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953557
    VIRIN: 250222-M-WS036-4027
    Filename: DOD_110830045
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: BS

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with MWSS-272 load fuel onto a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk, by LCpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download