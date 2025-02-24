U.S. Marines with MWSS-272 load fuel onto a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 272 communicate with and load fuel onto a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74 near the U.S. Navy's Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center on Andros Island, Bahamas, Feb. 22, 2025. MWSS-272 deployed to the Bahamas to conduct aviation ground support rehearsals and refine distributed aviation operations for 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mya Seymour)