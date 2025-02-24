Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Transfer of Faculty Development Concepts Between Military Institutuions - Considerations of Culture, Technology, and Professionalism

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Asheli Horn 

    Air University Public Affairs

    This panel examines how the contextual factors of technology, culture, and the professionalism of the military instructor impact the acceptance and implementation of western learner-centered pedagogical concepts at military institutions that participate in the Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953556
    VIRIN: 241002-O-HO013-7833
    Filename: DOD_110830044
    Length: 01:01:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Transfer of Faculty Development Concepts Between Military Institutuions - Considerations of Culture, Technology, and Professionalism, by Asheli Horn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download