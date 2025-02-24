Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Future of Military Education - Technology and the Art of War (Keynote)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Asheli Horn 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Future of Military Education - Technology and the Art of War (Keynote)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 15:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953555
    VIRIN: 241002-O-HO013-6177
    Filename: DOD_110830025
    Length: 00:59:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Future of Military Education - Technology and the Art of War (Keynote), by Asheli Horn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download