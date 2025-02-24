AUiX: hosts Project Pella at the Eagle Institute

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air University Innovation Accelerator, in collaboration with multiple organizations across Alabama, hosts Project Pella at the Eagle Institute in Montgomery, Alabama, Feb. 20, 2025. This event showcased a range of STEM technologies to high school students while providing AFROTC cadets with an opportunity to mentor potential future cadets from local schools in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)