The Air University Innovation Accelerator, in collaboration with multiple organizations across Alabama, hosts Project Pella at the Eagle Institute in Montgomery, Alabama, Feb. 20, 2025. This event showcased a range of STEM technologies to high school students while providing AFROTC cadets with an opportunity to mentor potential future cadets from local schools in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 14:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|953551
|VIRIN:
|250220-F-UQ930-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110830005
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AUiX: hosts Project Pella at the Eagle Institute, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.