    AUiX: hosts Project Pella at the Eagle Institute

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Air University Innovation Accelerator, in collaboration with multiple organizations across Alabama, hosts Project Pella at the Eagle Institute in Montgomery, Alabama, Feb. 20, 2025. This event showcased a range of STEM technologies to high school students while providing AFROTC cadets with an opportunity to mentor potential future cadets from local schools in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 14:49
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

