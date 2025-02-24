Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Wargame Indo Pacific

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Lester Finuf 

    Air University Public Affairs

    This is an overview for the board game Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific, created by the Air Force Wargaming Institute. The game was created to be a training tool that give players hands-on instruction on the basic concepts of air-centric multi-domain warfare in an era of great power competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Lester Finuf)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953539
    VIRIN: 241104-F-JY552-1001
    Filename: DOD_110829858
    Length: 00:45:20
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    training
    wargame
    Air Univeristy
    Air Force Wargaming Institute
    Great Power Competition

