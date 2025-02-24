General Rainey's Distinguished Member of the Division Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, the commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor, the senior enlisted advisor for 3ID, induct Gen. James Rainey, commanding general of the United States Army Futures Command, as a distinguished member of 3ID at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 25, 2025. Rainey served as a battalion commander during the Second Battle of Fallujah in 2004 and would go on to serve as the commanding general of 3ID from June 2015 to May 2017. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
