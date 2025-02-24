41st Field Artillery Brigade conducts arctic drivers training during Joint Viking 25 in Norway

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct arctic drivers training with the Norwegian Army during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 24, 2025. The training provided U.S. Soldiers with the skills to operate and maneuver efficiently in an arctic environment. As a multilateral exercise in Norway, Joint Viking 25's goal is to strengthen the U.S. Army's ability to operate with Arctic Allies and rapidly respond to a crisis in Arctic terrain. The exercise involved U.S. Soldiers, Marines and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold weather skills and cooperation with Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)
