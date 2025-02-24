This presentation will cover the development of the systems thinking competency model, the completed evaluation of MAST’s usability, utility, and content validity, and the ongoing evaluation of MAST’s construct validity.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 13:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953531
|VIRIN:
|241002-O-HO013-5388
|Filename:
|DOD_110829759
|Length:
|00:21:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Systems Thinking for Military Leader Development, by Asheli Horn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.