Maneuver Warfare: The Card Game (#MW: TCG) is a personal project (work-in-progress) aimed at creating a uniquely portable wargame for Marines that is accessible, relevant, and fun.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 11:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953502
|VIRIN:
|241002-O-HO013-5565
|Filename:
|DOD_110829495
|Length:
|00:58:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Future War In Your Cargo Pocket- A Case Study in Making Educational Wargaming Expeditionary, Relevant, and Fun, by Asheli Horn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.