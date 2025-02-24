In response to 2020 faculty survey contributions that indicated an insufficient emphasis on metacognitive competency development in the MCU curriculum, MCU formed a working group (WG) to review the issue.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953500
|VIRIN:
|241002-O-HO013-5601
|Filename:
|DOD_110829468
|Length:
|00:31:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Extending the Applicability of Metacognition Across Officer PME - A Summary of Efforts at Marine Corps University, by Asheli Horn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.