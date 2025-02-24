Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence in the PME Writing Process

In the military context where ethics and integrity are the bedrock of operational processes, the use of AI tools in Professional Military Education is being examined and several institutions are developing policy statements on the use of AI in PME.
Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 11:04
Category:
|Video Productions
Length:
|00:27:34
Location:
|US
