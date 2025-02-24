Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence in the PME Writing Process

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Asheli Horn 

    Air University Public Affairs

    In the military context where ethics and integrity are the bedrock of operational processes, the use of AI tools in Professional Military Education is being examined and several institutions are developing policy statements on the use of AI in PME.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953498
    VIRIN: 241002-O-HO013-9440
    Filename: DOD_110829424
    Length: 00:27:34
    Location: US

