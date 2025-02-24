Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhance Military Student Motivation and Reduce Attrition

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Asheli Horn 

    Air University Public Affairs

    This study investigated factors contributing to military language learner attrition, focusing on motivation, student–teacher relationships, peer relationships, learning environments, and learning strategies at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center (DLIFLC).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953497
    VIRIN: 241002-O-HO013-7972
    Filename: DOD_110829415
    Length: 00:39:28
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enhance Military Student Motivation and Reduce Attrition, by Asheli Horn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

