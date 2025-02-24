Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Hegseth Hosts Bilateral Exchange with Saudi Arabia MINDEF

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth hosted Saudi Arabia Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud for a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 24, 2025. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 10:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953496
    VIRIN: 250225-F-VS137-3975
    Filename: DOD_110829395
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Hegseth Hosts Bilateral Exchange with Saudi Arabia MINDEF, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Saudi Arabia
    Pentagon
    SECDEF
    Bilateral
    SECDEF Hegseth

