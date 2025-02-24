Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth hosted Saudi Arabia Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud for a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 24, 2025. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 10:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Location:
|PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, SD Hegseth Hosts Bilateral Exchange with Saudi Arabia MINDEF, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
