U.S. Marine Corps Major Robert Weede, an AV-8B II Harrier pilot with Marine Attack Squadron 231, participates in an interview commenting on the aircraft and explaining his mission at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2025. The Marine Corps has utilized the AV-8B harrier since 1985, units still flying the AV-8B Harrier will be transitioning to the F35-B in 2025, and 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 10:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|953490
|VIRIN:
|250213-M-SD553-6020
|Filename:
|DOD_110829364
|Length:
|00:17:31
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps AV-8B II Harrier Pilot Major Robert Weede Interview, by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
