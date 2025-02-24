U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tino Murillo, Tod Putnam, Brian Allen and Demetrice Moore, employees at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, participate in an interview describing their mission to maintain and preserve retired aircraft on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2025. The AMARG, referred to as the “Boneyard,” is a U.S. Air Force aircraft storage and maintenance facility, it is the largest aircraft preservation facility in the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 10:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|953489
|VIRIN:
|250213-M-SD553-2183
|Filename:
|DOD_110829362
|Length:
|00:10:42
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group Interviews Pt.2, by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.