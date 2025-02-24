Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group Interviews Pt.2

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tino Murillo, Tod Putnam, Brian Allen and Demetrice Moore, employees at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, participate in an interview describing their mission to maintain and preserve retired aircraft on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2025. The AMARG, referred to as the “Boneyard,” is a U.S. Air Force aircraft storage and maintenance facility, it is the largest aircraft preservation facility in the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 10:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 953489
    VIRIN: 250213-M-SD553-2183
    Filename: DOD_110829362
    Length: 00:10:42
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    309th AMARG
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    harrier aircraft
    AV-8B Harrier II
    USMCNews
    309th Aerospace Maintenace and Regeneration Group

