309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group Interviews Pt.2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953489" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tino Murillo, Tod Putnam, Brian Allen and Demetrice Moore, employees at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, participate in an interview describing their mission to maintain and preserve retired aircraft on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2025. The AMARG, referred to as the “Boneyard,” is a U.S. Air Force aircraft storage and maintenance facility, it is the largest aircraft preservation facility in the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)