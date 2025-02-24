Marine Attack Squadron 231 Flight Line Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. David Thompkins, CWO2 Neil Vislosky, Sgt. Hayden Roberts and Cpl. Trimay Moreno, Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 231 participate in an interview explaining the demilitarization process and their mission on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2025. The Marine Corps has utilized the AV-8B harrier since 1985, units still flying the AV-8B Harrier will be transitioning to the F35-B in 2025, and 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)