    Marine Attack Squadron 231 Flight Line Interviews

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. David Thompkins, CWO2 Neil Vislosky, Sgt. Hayden Roberts and Cpl. Trimay Moreno, Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 231 participate in an interview explaining the demilitarization process and their mission on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2025. The Marine Corps has utilized the AV-8B harrier since 1985, units still flying the AV-8B Harrier will be transitioning to the F35-B in 2025, and 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 10:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 953487
    VIRIN: 250213-M-SD553-9798
    Filename: DOD_110829358
    Length: 00:08:18
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US

    TAGS

    309th AMARG
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    harrier aircraft
    AV-8B Harrier II
    USMCNews
    309th Aerospace Maintenace and Regeneration Group

