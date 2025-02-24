U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. David Thompkins, CWO2 Neil Vislosky, Sgt. Hayden Roberts and Cpl. Trimay Moreno, Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 231 participate in an interview explaining the demilitarization process and their mission on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2025. The Marine Corps has utilized the AV-8B harrier since 1985, units still flying the AV-8B Harrier will be transitioning to the F35-B in 2025, and 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 10:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|953487
|VIRIN:
|250213-M-SD553-9798
|Filename:
|DOD_110829358
|Length:
|00:08:18
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Attack Squadron 231 Flight Line Interviews, by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.