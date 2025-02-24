Actionable Intelligence Technology: 250 Years of Enabling the Army (Part 2)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part 2: Actionable Intelligence Technology spans early American intelligence tools and tactics including early encryption and invisible ink messages up to today's advanced intelligence tools, namely, Army Intelligence Data Platform (AIDP) which enables intelligence soldiers the ability to gather, analyze and distribute information to units faster and more accurately than ever before.



PEO IEW&S celebrates the Army's 250th anniversary, highlighting capabilities of the past and how they led to what we equip the Army with today to ensure overmatch.