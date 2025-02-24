Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Actionable Intelligence Technology: 250 Years of Enabling the Army (Part 2)

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Video by Christopher Nwagbara 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Part 2: Actionable Intelligence Technology spans early American intelligence tools and tactics including early encryption and invisible ink messages up to today's advanced intelligence tools, namely, Army Intelligence Data Platform (AIDP) which enables intelligence soldiers the ability to gather, analyze and distribute information to units faster and more accurately than ever before.

    PEO IEW&S celebrates the Army's 250th anniversary, highlighting capabilities of the past and how they led to what we equip the Army with today to ensure overmatch.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 09:38
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    Intelligence
    Army250
    AIDP
    cloud compute

