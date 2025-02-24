SAVANNAH, Ga. – Aerial video of the J. Strom Thurmond Lake shows extensive damages to the campground areas damages caused by Hurricane Helene in 2024. A majority of the 51 Corps of Engineers-operated recreation areas at J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake are closed through the 2025 season and possibly longer, due to unprecedented damages caused by Hurricane Helene.
The damage included 500,000 cubic yards of downed trees, more than 21,000 leaning trees and 2,000 stumps, in addition to damaged buildings and other infrastructure. The hazardous debris and conditions rendered many areas inaccessible.
All existing campground and picnic shelter reservations will be cancelled, and cancellation fees will be waived. (USACE photos by Mark Rankin)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 08:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953478
|VIRIN:
|250206-A-BO243-1044
|Filename:
|DOD_110829285
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thurmond Lake recreation areas closed due to Hurricane Helene damage, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.