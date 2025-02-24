Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thurmond Lake recreation areas closed due to Hurricane Helene damage

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    SAVANNAH, Ga. – Aerial video of the J. Strom Thurmond Lake shows extensive damages to the campground areas damages caused by Hurricane Helene in 2024. A majority of the 51 Corps of Engineers-operated recreation areas at J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake are closed through the 2025 season and possibly longer, due to unprecedented damages caused by Hurricane Helene.
    The damage included 500,000 cubic yards of downed trees, more than 21,000 leaning trees and 2,000 stumps, in addition to damaged buildings and other infrastructure. The hazardous debris and conditions rendered many areas inaccessible.
    All existing campground and picnic shelter reservations will be cancelled, and cancellation fees will be waived. (USACE photos by Mark Rankin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 08:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953478
    VIRIN: 250206-A-BO243-1044
    Filename: DOD_110829285
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thurmond Lake recreation areas closed due to Hurricane Helene damage, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Savannah District
    South Atlantic Division
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    Hurricane Helene24

