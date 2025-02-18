U.S. Paratroopers with 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment (4-319 AFAR), 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct Table XII M777 howitzer exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 2, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 05:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953471
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-EX530-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110829191
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 4-319 AFAR Table XII M777 Howitzer Exercise, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.