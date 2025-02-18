Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-319 AFAR Table XII M777 Howitzer Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.02.2022

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Paratroopers with 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment (4-319 AFAR), 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct Table XII M777 howitzer exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 2, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 05:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953471
    VIRIN: 220302-A-EX530-1001
    Filename: DOD_110829191
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-319 AFAR Table XII M777 Howitzer Exercise, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF
    European Support 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download