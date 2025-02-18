U.S. Army rotates Black Hawk units at Incirlik AB (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers rotate helicopter units at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 20, 2025. A C-17 Globemaster III was used during this unit rotation, where the U.S. Army transitioned its UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter units at Incirlik Air Base, ensuring continuous mission support. The 3rd Battalion, 227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, completed its deployment and returned to its home station, while Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, arrived to take its place. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)