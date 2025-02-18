Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army rotates Black Hawk units at Incirlik AB (B-Roll)

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    02.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers rotate helicopter units at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 20, 2025. A C-17 Globemaster III was used during this unit rotation, where the U.S. Army transitioned its UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter units at Incirlik Air Base, ensuring continuous mission support. The 3rd Battalion, 227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, completed its deployment and returned to its home station, while Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, arrived to take its place. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953469
    VIRIN: 250220-F-BS488-2001
    Filename: DOD_110829104
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army rotates Black Hawk units at Incirlik AB (B-Roll), by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Incirlik
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    39 ABW
    U.S. Army

