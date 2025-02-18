U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers rotate helicopter units at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 20, 2025. A C-17 Globemaster III was used during this unit rotation, where the U.S. Army transitioned its UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter units at Incirlik Air Base, ensuring continuous mission support. The 3rd Battalion, 227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, completed its deployment and returned to its home station, while Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, arrived to take its place. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 04:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953469
|VIRIN:
|250220-F-BS488-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110829104
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army rotates Black Hawk units at Incirlik AB (B-Roll), by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.