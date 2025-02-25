Pacific News: February 25, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron deployed to Misawa Air Base to conduct hot pit refuel operations while supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1; U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Division executed a demolition range at the central training area on Camp Hansen, Okinawa; trilateral partners from the Japan Air Self Defense Force, Royal Australian air force, and U.S. Air Force flew together as part of exercise Cope North 2025.