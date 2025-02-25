Pacific News: February 25, 2025

On this Pacific News: U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron deployed to Misawa Air Base to conduct hot pit refuel operations while supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1; U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Division executed a demolition range at the central training area on Camp Hansen, Okinawa; trilateral partners from the Japan Air Self Defense Force, Royal Australian air force, and U.S. Air Force flew together as part of exercise Cope North 2025.
|02.24.2025
|02.24.2025 22:49
|Newscasts
|953459
|250225-F-BT860-8478
|DOD_110828795
|00:02:00
|JP
|1
|1
