    Pacific News: February 25, 2025

    JAPAN

    02.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron deployed to Misawa Air Base to conduct hot pit refuel operations while supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1; U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Division executed a demolition range at the central training area on Camp Hansen, Okinawa; trilateral partners from the Japan Air Self Defense Force, Royal Australian air force, and U.S. Air Force flew together as part of exercise Cope North 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 22:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 953459
    VIRIN: 250225-F-BT860-8478
    Filename: DOD_110828795
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

