Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine F/A-18s refuel during Cope North 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.20.2025

    Video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing refuels F/A-18 Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, MAG-12, 1st MAW above the Pacific Ocean during exercise Cope North 25, Feb. 20, 2025. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. CN25 enhances U.S. relationships and interoperability with our regional allies and partners by fostering the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques, and procedures to better integrate trilateral defense capabilities and enhance interoperability in support of regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 04:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953454
    VIRIN: 250220-M-JN598-2001
    Filename: DOD_110828710
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine F/A-18s refuel during Cope North 25, by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hangar
    flightline
    1st MAW
    cloudy
    MAG12
    CopeNorth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download