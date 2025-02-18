Marine F/A-18s refuel during Cope North 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing refuels F/A-18 Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, MAG-12, 1st MAW above the Pacific Ocean during exercise Cope North 25, Feb. 20, 2025. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. CN25 enhances U.S. relationships and interoperability with our regional allies and partners by fostering the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques, and procedures to better integrate trilateral defense capabilities and enhance interoperability in support of regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)