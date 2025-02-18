U.S. Marines and Sailors of Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing train together with Australian, Japanese, and U.S. air forces at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during exercise Cope North 25, Feb. 4-21, 2025. During CN25, Japanese, Australian, and U.S. air forces trained together to streamline combined tactics and, if needed, win in an armed conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 04:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|953437
|VIRIN:
|250212-M-JN598-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110828466
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Fighters in Cope North 25, by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.