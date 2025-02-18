Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Fighters in Cope North 25

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.12.2025

    Video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors of Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing train together with Australian, Japanese, and U.S. air forces at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during exercise Cope North 25, Feb. 4-21, 2025. During CN25, Japanese, Australian, and U.S. air forces trained together to streamline combined tactics and, if needed, win in an armed conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 04:24
    1st MAW
    MAG12
    USMC News
    INDOPACOM
    CopeNorth
    trilateral demonstration

