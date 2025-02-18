Marine Fighters in Cope North 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953437" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors of Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing train together with Australian, Japanese, and U.S. air forces at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during exercise Cope North 25, Feb. 4-21, 2025. During CN25, Japanese, Australian, and U.S. air forces trained together to streamline combined tactics and, if needed, win in an armed conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)