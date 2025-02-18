Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    13th CABS repairs runway at Tyndall AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    This video highlights the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron performing a runway repair portion of Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2025. During BE 25-1, the 13 CABS repaired a runway at the Silver Flag site after a simulated missile attack while flight line operations in California were paused until the repairs were completed, creating a realistic training environment for both teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953425
    VIRIN: 250213-F-IB373-1001
    Filename: DOD_110828347
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th CABS repairs runway at Tyndall AFB, by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Tyndall
    ReadyAF
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB
    13 CABS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download