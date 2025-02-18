13th CABS repairs runway at Tyndall AFB

This video highlights the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron performing a runway repair portion of Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2025. During BE 25-1, the 13 CABS repaired a runway at the Silver Flag site after a simulated missile attack while flight line operations in California were paused until the repairs were completed, creating a realistic training environment for both teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)
|02.13.2025
|02.24.2025 17:34
|B-Roll
|953425
|250213-F-IB373-1001
|DOD_110828347
|00:04:56
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|1
|1
