13th CABS repairs runway at Tyndall AFB

This video highlights the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron performing a runway repair portion of Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2025. During BE 25-1, the 13 CABS repaired a runway at the Silver Flag site after a simulated missile attack while flight line operations in California were paused until the repairs were completed, creating a realistic training environment for both teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)