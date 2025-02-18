Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARSOC Celebrates 19 Years of Excellence

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Evan Jones 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    Marine Forces Special Operations Command celebrates the 19th anniversary of the command’s activation at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2025. MARSOC was activated on Feb. 24, 2006 after Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld directed the creation of a Marine Corps component inside United States Special Operations Command. (Marine Corps video by Sgt. Evan Jones)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 17:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARSOC Celebrates 19 Years of Excellence, by Sgt Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARSOC
    Raiders
    Special Operations
    WWII
    Marine Raiders
    USSOCOM

