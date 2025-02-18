MARSOC Celebrates 19 Years of Excellence

Marine Forces Special Operations Command celebrates the 19th anniversary of the command’s activation at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2025. MARSOC was activated on Feb. 24, 2006 after Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld directed the creation of a Marine Corps component inside United States Special Operations Command. (Marine Corps video by Sgt. Evan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 17:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953424
|VIRIN:
|250224-M-AV179-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110828346
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
