    Sheppard Housing Survey

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    This survey will help leaders better understand your experience with privatized housing. Only for residents that moved in before January 27th, 2025. Only one survey per family (not per person). The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete. A link to the survey was sent to the email you used when you registered for privatized housing. If you did not receive a survey link email airforcehousingsurvey@celassociates.com.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 16:15
