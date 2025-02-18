Sheppard Housing Survey

This survey will help leaders better understand your experience with privatized housing. Only for residents that moved in before January 27th, 2025. Only one survey per family (not per person). The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete. A link to the survey was sent to the email you used when you registered for privatized housing. If you did not receive a survey link email airforcehousingsurvey@celassociates.com.
|02.24.2025
|02.24.2025 16:15
|Video Productions
|953416
|250224-F-RR907-1001
|DOD_110828130
|00:01:07
|TEXAS, US
|0
|0
