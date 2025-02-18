Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Practices in Future-Ready Executive Education - Designing the US Army's Premier Professional Leadership Development Programs

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Asheli Horn 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Course directors discuss proven strategies in the design, delivery, and sustainment of adaptive and engaging curricula for discerning learners.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 16:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953411
    VIRIN: 241002-O-HO013-6719
    Filename: DOD_110828098
    Length: 01:07:44
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Practices in Future-Ready Executive Education - Designing the US Army's Premier Professional Leadership Development Programs, by Asheli Horn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

