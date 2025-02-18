Course directors discuss proven strategies in the design, delivery, and sustainment of adaptive and engaging curricula for discerning learners.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 16:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953411
|VIRIN:
|241002-O-HO013-6719
|Filename:
|DOD_110828098
|Length:
|01:07:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Practices in Future-Ready Executive Education - Designing the US Army's Premier Professional Leadership Development Programs, by Asheli Horn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.