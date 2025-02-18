USNA 2025 Ship Selection Ceremony

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 6, 2025) U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen from the class of 2025, who will serve as surface warfare officers upon graduation and commissioning, select their first ship assignment at the academy’s annual Ship Selection Night in Alumni Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 15:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953404
|VIRIN:
|250206-N-WW800-1001
|PIN:
|250206-N
|Filename:
|DOD_110827871
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.