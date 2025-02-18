USNA 2025 Ship Selection Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 6, 2025) U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen from the class of 2025, who will serve as surface warfare officers upon graduation and commissioning, select their first ship assignment at the academy’s annual Ship Selection Night in Alumni Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox)