Marine Attack Squadron 231 AV-8B Harrier II Demilitarization B-Roll Pt.2

Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 231 land and begin the demilitarization process of an AV-8B Harrier II on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2025. The Marine Corps has utilized the AV-8B harrier since 1985, units still flying the AV-8B Harrier will be transitioning to the F35-B in 2025, and 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)