Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 231 land and begin the demilitarization process of an AV-8B Harrier II on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2025. The Marine Corps has utilized the AV-8B harrier since 1985, units still flying the AV-8B Harrier will be transitioning to the F35-B in 2025, and 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 14:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953395
|VIRIN:
|250213-M-SD553-5028
|Filename:
|DOD_110827557
|Length:
|00:06:26
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Attack Squadron 231 AV-8B Harrier II Demilitarization B-Roll Pt.2, by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
