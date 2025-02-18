Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Attack Squadron 231 AV-8B Harrier II Demilitarization B-Roll Pt.2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 231 land and begin the demilitarization process of an AV-8B Harrier II on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2025. The Marine Corps has utilized the AV-8B harrier since 1985, units still flying the AV-8B Harrier will be transitioning to the F35-B in 2025, and 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953395
    VIRIN: 250213-M-SD553-5028
    Filename: DOD_110827557
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Attack Squadron 231 AV-8B Harrier II Demilitarization B-Roll Pt.2, by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download