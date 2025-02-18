Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group B-Roll Pt.2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Employees at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, maintain and preserve retired aircraft on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2025. The AMARG, referred to as the “Boneyard,” is a U.S. Air Force aircraft storage and maintenance facility, it is the largest aircraft preservation facility in the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953393
    VIRIN: 250212-M-SD553-5453
    Filename: DOD_110827553
    Length: 00:07:10
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group B-Roll Pt.2, by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircraft maintenance
    309th AMARG
    Boneyard
    Davis-Monthan AF Base
    USMCNews
    309th Aerospace Maintenace and Regeneration Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download