309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group B-Roll Pt.1

Employees at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, maintain and preserve retired aircraft on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2025. The AMARG, referred to as the “Boneyard,” is a U.S. Air Force aircraft storage and maintenance facility, it is the largest aircraft preservation facility in the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)