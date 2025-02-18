Airmen from the 161st Air Refueling Wing conduct Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosives training in their Level A suits, the highest level of protection against any chemical vapor or splash field, secure an air tank dispersing a simulated foreign chemical during a field training exercise at Goldwater Air National Guard base, Phoenix, Jan. 31, 2025. Multiple agencies attended to include Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing and the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, the 162nd Wing, Morris Air National Guard Base, and the 91st Civil Support Team, Papago Park Military Reservation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 13:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953381
|VIRIN:
|250131-Z-FJ284-1082
|Filename:
|DOD_110827411
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBRNE training at Goldwater Air National Guard Base B-Roll, by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS
