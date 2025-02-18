Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBRNE training at Goldwater Air National Guard Base B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    Airmen from the 161st Air Refueling Wing conduct Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosives training in their Level A suits, the highest level of protection against any chemical vapor or splash field, secure an air tank dispersing a simulated foreign chemical during a field training exercise at Goldwater Air National Guard base, Phoenix, Jan. 31, 2025. Multiple agencies attended to include Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing and the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, the 162nd Wing, Morris Air National Guard Base, and the 91st Civil Support Team, Papago Park Military Reservation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 13:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953381
    VIRIN: 250131-Z-FJ284-1082
    Filename: DOD_110827411
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRNE training at Goldwater Air National Guard Base B-Roll, by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    161st Air Refueling Wing
    Arizona
    training
    Goldwater
    Copperheads

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download