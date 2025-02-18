Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of the Bulge 80th Anniversary

    LUXEMBOURG

    12.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. Daniel Reynolds, a military police officer from the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, participated in the 21-gun salute with cannons for the 80th Anniversary Ceremony of the Battle of the Bulge on 14 December 2024 at Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial in Hamm, Luxembourg.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 10:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 953374
    VIRIN: 241214-A-PT551-5194
    Filename: DOD_110827351
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: LU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of the Bulge 80th Anniversary, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Police
    BotB
    EverVigilant
    Stronger Together

