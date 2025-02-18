Belgian Army Leaders Visit 3-321 FAR Static HIMAR Display

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Belgian army, Lt. Col. Dennis Collin, chief of staff of the Belgian Motorized Brigade, discusses observations during a static display of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, conducted by 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 21, 2025. The display, held as part of a preexisting exercise with III Corps, showcased the HIMARS’ rapidly deployable, all-weather, all-terrain fire support capabilities, providing Belgian personnel an opportunity to enhance their understanding of long-range precision fires.