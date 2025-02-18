Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belgian Army Leaders Visit 3-321 FAR Static HIMAR Display

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.21.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Belgian army, Lt. Col. Dennis Collin, chief of staff of the Belgian Motorized Brigade, discusses observations during a static display of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, conducted by 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 21, 2025. The display, held as part of a preexisting exercise with III Corps, showcased the HIMARS’ rapidly deployable, all-weather, all-terrain fire support capabilities, providing Belgian personnel an opportunity to enhance their understanding of long-range precision fires.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953339
    VIRIN: 250221-A-UV911-3806
    PIN: 152636
    Filename: DOD_110827262
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belgian Army Leaders Visit 3-321 FAR Static HIMAR Display, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeareNATO
    41FAB
    ItWillBeDone

