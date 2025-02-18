Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intrepid Maven 2025 Compilation Video

    02.21.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Intrepid Maven 25.2, a bilateral exercise uniting U.S. Marine Corps Forces with the United Arab Emirates’ elite Presidential Guard, concluded this month. This training enhances interoperability, improves combat readiness and lethality, and strengthens the military-to-military partnership between our two countries. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 08:14
    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    Marines
    Intrepid Maven
    Presidential Guard

