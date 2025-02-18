Intrepid Maven 2025 Compilation Video

Intrepid Maven 25.2, a bilateral exercise uniting U.S. Marine Corps Forces with the United Arab Emirates’ elite Presidential Guard, concluded this month. This training enhances interoperability, improves combat readiness and lethality, and strengthens the military-to-military partnership between our two countries. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs courtesy video)
