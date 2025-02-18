Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US, Kenya veterinarians treat local animals

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARCHERS POST, KENYA

    02.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Zack Stine 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Laura Nelson, a public health veterinarian with 64th Medical Detachment, Veterinary Service Support, 30th Medical Brigade, discusses the importance of the herd health veterinary exchange conducted during exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Archers Post, Kenya, Feb. 18, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zack Stine)

    Shot List:
    (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Camels walking into frame
    (04:00) PAN SHOT: Camels standing ready to be medically cleared
    (10:00) LONG SHOT: Veterinarians giving medical treatment to camel
    (19:00) MEDIUM SHOT:
    (30:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Camel Sitting
    (35:00) LONG SHOT: Goats herded into pen
    (40:00) LONG SHOT: Goat getting care
    (46:00) CLOSE SHOT: Goat getting medicine
    (51:00) CLOSE SHOT: Goat looking at camera

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 08:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 953335
    VIRIN: 250218-A-WX009-5380
    Filename: DOD_110827173
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ARCHERS POST, KE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Kenya veterinarians treat local animals, by SGT Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VETCAP
    humanitarian
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
    Republic of Kenya (Kenya)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download