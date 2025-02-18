US, Kenya veterinarians treat local animals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Laura Nelson, a public health veterinarian with 64th Medical Detachment, Veterinary Service Support, 30th Medical Brigade, discusses the importance of the herd health veterinary exchange conducted during exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Archers Post, Kenya, Feb. 18, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zack Stine)



Shot List:

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Camels walking into frame

(04:00) PAN SHOT: Camels standing ready to be medically cleared

(10:00) LONG SHOT: Veterinarians giving medical treatment to camel

(19:00) MEDIUM SHOT:

(30:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Camel Sitting

(35:00) LONG SHOT: Goats herded into pen

(40:00) LONG SHOT: Goat getting care

(46:00) CLOSE SHOT: Goat getting medicine

(51:00) CLOSE SHOT: Goat looking at camera