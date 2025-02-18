B-Roll: Kenya conducts helicopter landing zone operations at exercise Justified Accord

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kenya Defence Forces service members conduct helicopter landing zone operations at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations centre during exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 19, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)



(00:00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: KDF talks on radio

(00:03:21) MEDIUM SHOT: KDF have a conversation

(00:09:01) LONG SHOT: KDF marshalls in helicopter

(00:18:28) LONG SHOT: KDF marshalls in helicopter

(00:41:02) MEDIUM SHOT: KDF take notes