    B-Roll: Kenya conducts helicopter landing zone operations at exercise Justified Accord

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    02.19.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Kenya Defence Forces service members conduct helicopter landing zone operations at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations centre during exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 19, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

    (00:00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: KDF talks on radio
    (00:03:21) MEDIUM SHOT: KDF have a conversation
    (00:09:01) LONG SHOT: KDF marshalls in helicopter
    (00:18:28) LONG SHOT: KDF marshalls in helicopter
    (00:41:02) MEDIUM SHOT: KDF take notes

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 08:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953334
    VIRIN: 250219-F-XJ149-9642
    Filename: DOD_110827126
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: NANYUKI, KE

    JTAC
    HLZ
    Helicopter Landing Zone
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    Republic of Kenya

