    Team Hanscom Today Episode 7

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    This episode of Team Hanscom Today, with guest host Airman First Class Jael Rivera, 66th Air Base Group Commander’s Support Staff, discusses retired Firefighter Vincent Sanchez, who was awarded the Air and Space Command Civilian Award for Valor for his incredible bravery in the line of duty. She also discusses the upcoming events like the Team Hanscom! The Annual Awards Ceremony at the Minuteman Commons on Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m., and the New Horizons event, happening March 10-12 at the Marriott Hotel in Newton, Mass. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 07:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953329
    VIRIN: 250219-F-PR861-8835
    Filename: DOD_110827067
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US

    HAFB
    Hanscom AFB
    Team Hanscom Today

