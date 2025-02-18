Team Hanscom Today Episode 7

This episode of Team Hanscom Today, with guest host Airman First Class Jael Rivera, 66th Air Base Group Commander’s Support Staff, discusses retired Firefighter Vincent Sanchez, who was awarded the Air and Space Command Civilian Award for Valor for his incredible bravery in the line of duty. She also discusses the upcoming events like the Team Hanscom! The Annual Awards Ceremony at the Minuteman Commons on Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m., and the New Horizons event, happening March 10-12 at the Marriott Hotel in Newton, Mass. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 07:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953329
|VIRIN:
|250219-F-PR861-8835
|Filename:
|DOD_110827067
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
