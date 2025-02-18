Team Hanscom Today Episode 7

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This episode of Team Hanscom Today, with guest host Airman First Class Jael Rivera, 66th Air Base Group Commander’s Support Staff, discusses retired Firefighter Vincent Sanchez, who was awarded the Air and Space Command Civilian Award for Valor for his incredible bravery in the line of duty. She also discusses the upcoming events like the Team Hanscom! The Annual Awards Ceremony at the Minuteman Commons on Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m., and the New Horizons event, happening March 10-12 at the Marriott Hotel in Newton, Mass. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)