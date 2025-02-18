Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 173rd Airborne Brigade trains on crew-served weapons during Justified Accord 2025 in Kenya

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    02.13.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Paratroopers assigned to Chosen Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, train on crew-served weapons as part of Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Nanyuki, Kenya, from Feb. 10–21, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities, and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach, and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations.
    The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Shot List:
    (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier loading weapon
    (00:05) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier fires weapon
    (00:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Team leader checks on line
    (00:14) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier fires weapon
    (00:24) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier fires weapon
    (00:31) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier fires weapon
    (00:33) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier fires weapon
    (00:35) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier fires weapon
    (00:39) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier fires weapon
    (00:42) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier fires weapon
    (00:44) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier fires weapon
    (00:52) ULTRA WIDE: Jet flies by

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 05:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953327
    VIRIN: 250213-A-XY121-8767
    Filename: DOD_110827006
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: NANYUKI, KE

