US, KDF control aircraft during air ground integration at Justified Accord

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953326" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Andy Gutierrez, a gunnery sergeant with the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, shares his experience working with Kenyan artillery forces and joint terminal attack controllers (JTACs) during a dynamic air-to-ground integration display as part of exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) at Archers Post, Kenya, Feb. 17, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zack Stine)



Shot List:

(00:00) CLOSE SHOT: KDF Soldier prepares artillery round

(05:00) MEDIUM SHOT: KDF Soldiers load artillery round

(11:11) MEDIUM SHOT: LONG SHOT: Artillery round fires

(14:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Artillery round ejects shell

(17:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Interview with U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Andy Gutierrez

(32:00) LONG SHOT: US, KDF JTACS wait on aircrafts to fly by

(36:00) LONG SHOT: US, KDF JTACS watch aircrafts fly by

(42:00) LONG SHOT: MD530 Light attack helo flies by

(45:00) MEDIUM SHOT: C145 Air lift/ transport/ cargo performs Drop Zone Operations

(51:00) MEDIUM SHOT: C145 Air lift/ transport/ cargo packages drop