US, KDF control aircraft during air ground integration at Justified Accord

Kenya Defence Forces showcase the seamless coordination between ground forces and air assets, during air ground integration (AGI) training as part of Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Archers Post, Kenya, Feb. 17, 2025. AGI included coordination between joint Kenya and U.S. artillery assets and aircraft, highlighting the critical role of communication and precision in a joint operational environment. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zack Stine)



(00:00) CLOSE SHOT: KDF Soldier prepares artillery round

(05:00) MEDIUM PAN SHOT: KDF Soldier carries an ammo cart to howitzer

(13:27) MEDIUM SHOT: KDF Soldiers load artillery round

(23:27) MEDIUM SHOT: KDF Soldier verifies firing orders

(27:27) LONG SHOT: Artillery round fires

(31:18) MEDIUM SHOT: Artillery round ejects shell

(34:28) LONG SHOT: Artillery round dust remains

(37:15) LONG SHOT: US, KDF JTACS wait on aircrafts to fly by

(41:15) LONG SHOT: US, KDF JTACS watch aircrafts fly by

(45:15) MEDIUM SHOT: F5 15th Fighter Wings fly by screen

(48:15) MEDIUM SHOT: US, KDF JTACS watch as aircrafts fly by

(52:15) LONG SHOT: MD530 Light attack helo flies by

(1:00:29) MEDIUM SHOT: C145 Air lift/ transport/ cargo performs Drop Zone Operations

(1:05:29) MEDIUM SHOT: C145 Air lift/ transport/ cargo packages drop

(1:09:17) CLOSE SHOT: MD530 Light attack helo flys by

(1:14:12) LONG SHOT: C145 Air lift/ transport/ cargo performs Drop Zone Operations

