US, Kenya military teams provide real-world medical care at Justified Accord

U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Richard Smith, assistant chief nurse with the 912th Field Hospital, 8th Medical Brigade, 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support), discusses the significance of the medical civic action program (MEDCAP) during exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) at Archer's Post, Kenya, Feb. 13, 2025. During this year’s MEDCAP, U.S. Army Reserve medics teamed with Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) medics and civilian hospital staff to provide healthcare to over 1,000 patients over a two-day period. This effort enhances joint U.S. and KDF readiness to provide effective treatment in an operational setting. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zack Stine)
Shot List:
(00:00) EXTRA WIDE SHOT: Entrance of hospital with people in doorway waiting
(03:11) WIDE SHOT: Patients signing into hospital
(08:11) MEDIUM SHOT: Patients signing into hospital
(13:11) MEDIUM SHOT: US Army Reserve Lt. Col. Richard Smith
(19:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Doctor helping Patient
(24:00) CLOSE SHOT: Doctor helping Patient
(27:00) Doctors grabbing medicine for patients
(30:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Doctor handing medicine to patient and having a conversation
(34:00) CLOSE SHOT: Patient talking with doctor
(37:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Doctor helping patient
(40:00) CLOSE SHOT: Doctor listening to baby’s heart
(43:00) WIDE SHOT: Patients waiting to get called as one walks up
(47:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Patients waiting to get called up for assistance
(51:00) CLOSE SHOT: Kenyan girl waits for family to get called up for assistance
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 05:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|953322
|VIRIN:
|250213-A-WX009-3920
|Filename:
|DOD_110826991
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|ARCHER'S POST, KE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US, Kenya military teams provide real-world medical care at Justified Accord, by SGT Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.