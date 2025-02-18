B-Roll: US, Kenya conduct IED simulated training during Justified Accord Release Information:

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953318" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with 720th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade and Kenya Defence Forces Sgt. Christine Kavinya Kitutu conduct an improvised explosive devices class at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations center during exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 17, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia)



Shot List:

(00:00) LONG SHOT: U.S. Army Soldiers and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) discuss their route

(08:07) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army Soldier stares out to the route

(16:04) LONG SHOT: U.S. Army Soldier scans for IEDs along the route

(27:23) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army Soldiers and KDF patrol the route

(36:26) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Army Soldiers and KDF patrol the route

(47:27) CLOSE UP SHOT: KDF patrol the route

(56:24) LONG SHOT: U.S. Army Soldiers and KDF patrol the route

(01:05:18) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army Soldier kneels down during an IED blast